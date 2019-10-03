Sherry Gong Gets 6 Months in Jail 10.03.2019

Sherry Gong gets six months in county jail. The former treasurer for the Atascadero high school band’s Booster club admitted to stealing $32,000 from the band’s bank account to help a family member caught in an unspecified emergency. She has since repaid the money.

Sherry Gong is the wife of county clerk recorder Tommy Gong. She took the money from the band’s Booster club without her husband’s knowledge.

Sherry Gong entered open pleas last month to three felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement. The open pleas leave the sentencing up to the judge’s discretion.

Yesterday, judge Jacquelyn Duffy sentencing Sherry Gong to 120 days in the county jail.