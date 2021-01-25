Shirley Bianchi 1.25.2021

Former San Luis Obispo county supervisor Shirley Bianchi is recovering after receiving a pacemaker. Bianchi spent about seven days in the hospital for an irregular heart rate.

Then doctors implanted a pacemaker on January 16th. The 91-year-old former supervisor is recovering at home. She is receiving nursing service at home.

Bianchi served two terms on the board of supervisors. She left the board in 2006. That’s when former oil company geologist Bruce Gibson was elected to the board. Bianchi has deep roots in the north coast. Her husband’s ancestors settled on Santa Rosa Creek in 1878. They came from Switzerland. Bianchi’s grandfather bought a ranch on San Simeon Creek road back in 1926.