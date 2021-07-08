Shoot Out in Paso Robles 7.08.2021

The mayor weighed in on the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old Los Angeles man who orchestrated an eight hour stand-off at the Dry Creek apartments. He says the chief did a great job handling the situation.

Paso Robles police Chief Ty Lewis appreciates the support expressed by Paso Robles residents and city leaders.

When the suspect brandished a weapon, and refused to surrender after a call because of a domestic violence abuse, Lewis wisely called in the SWAT team, who safely neutralized the suspect.

Steven Adam Calderon had a previous conviction for domestic violence in San Luis Obispo county back in 2012.