Two people arrested yesterday after an early morning fight and shooting behind the Whiskey and June Bar on El Camino Real in Atascadero.

38-year-old Travis William Miller of Atascadero and 23-year-old Nevada Skye Jones of Atascadero arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime. They are being held at the county jail.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Atascadero police department.