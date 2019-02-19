Shooting In Chicago 2.19.2019

We learn more today about that mass shooting in Chicago. 45-year-old Gary Martin was getting terminated from his job at a warehouse.

That’s when he pulled a gun and started shooting managers and co-workers. He killed five people, including a college intern who was on his first day on the job. He also shot and wounded several security and police officers. Ultimately, Martin was killed in a shoot-out with officers who arrived at the scene. Tracked him to a remote corner of the gigantic warehouse and engaged in a gun battle.

Now, we learn that Gary Martin was not supposed to have a weapon. He was convicted of stabbing an ex-girlfriend in Mississippi. Martin had also been arrested six times over the last several years for traffic and domestic battery-related issues. He was advised that his gun permit had been revoked, but he did not surrender his weapon.

In 2016, legislation was introduced in Illinois to require police offices to go to the homes of gun owners who had their firearm owners identification card revoked and search for the weapons. That legislation failed over concerns it would over-tax police departments. Democrat Kathleen Willis wants to see a similar law introduced again. She’s also encouraging new laws on the transfers of gun ownership.