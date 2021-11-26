Shooting in Paso Robles 11.26.2021

Two armed robberies Wednesday night and early Thursday led Paso Robles police on a chase to Lake Nacimiento.

The first armed robbery occurred around 10:15 Wednesday night at Carl’s Jr on Black Oak Drive. Then, around 1:30 early Thursday morning, another hold up reported at the Chevron on Ramada drive. Inside the Chevron station, the suspect fired one round into the wall behind employees. He then escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One hour later, police spotted a vehicle matching one described by the victims in the 46 and 101 corridor. The BMW left the freeway on 24th street and headed out toward lake Nacimiento. The man driving the BMW ran from the vehicle and was not found, but police seized his vehicle.

They are searching for 29-year-old Richard Garcia of Paso Robles. Police do not know if the two robberies are connected.