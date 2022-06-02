Shooting in Tulsa 06.02.2022

Another shooting yesterday, this time at a medical facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Five people killed at the Saint Francis Medical Building. The shooter killed four people, then shot himself dead. Several other people were injured in the shooting yesterday.

Earlier this week, KPRL talked with Paso Robles new police chief, Damian Nord. The chief told KPRL the Paso Robles police department would aggressively try to neutralize an active shooter event if it occurred at a local school.

Paso Robles police chief Damian Nord, new as chief, but as he indicated, he worked for the Paso Robles police department about 15 years ago.