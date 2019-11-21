Shop Small 11.21.2019

Shop small. You hear that expression this time of year.

Kim Sherwin of Bella Jewell Fine Jewelry in Paso Robles talked about the significance at Tuesday’s city council meeting. She says shopping local helps local governments, and the money spent locally turns over several times in the north county.

So, circle the date November 30th. That’s the date to shop small. That’s small business Saturday.

Many small businesses will have specials including Bella Jewell Fine Jewelry in Paso Robles, where Kim Sherwin sells jewelry.