Short Term Rentals 03.24.2022

At a time when many talk about the housing shortage, the Paso Robles city council will discuss the ordinance which allows hundreds of short term rentals in Paso Robles. The workshop to be held at 6:30 this evening.

Many cities the size and character of Paso Robles ban short term rentals in residential zones. These include San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Carmel, Monterey, Calistoga, Healdsburg, Rohnert Park, Sonoma and others.

The number of short term rentals in Paso Robles is vague. The city estimates over 200, but experts in the industry say the number is closer to 550.

Several weeks ago, crews blocked Vine street so that a short term rental could be lifted over a house and installed in a back year near 21st street. Despite the ordinance, new short term rentals are being developed.

Paso Robles city council will conduct a workshop on short term rentals beginning at 6:30 this evening in the library conference room. The short term rental ordinance will expire August 6th, that’s the anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

So many visitors use the short term rentals, that some people in the San Joaquin valley call Paso Robles, Paso Rentals.