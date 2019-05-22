Short Term Rentals 5.22.2019

At last night’s Paso Robles city council meeting, short term rentals came up during public comment.

You may remember, last week, six out of seven planning commissioners recused them from discussion on STR’s, because they had a conflict. So the commission invoked the rule of necessity, and the commissioners drew straws. Four approved rules for the short term vacation. Several addressed that decision last week. Both sides disappointed with the decision by the planning commission.

During discussion between the mayor and city manager, the date was set for a city council vote on short term rental regulations. The Paso Robles city council will vote on regulations for short term vacation rentals which some say are changing the character of neighborhoods in Paso Robles. Wednesday, June 5th.