Short Term Rentals 6.05.2019

Vacation rentals come back before city council tonight. Some local residents saying it’s no fun living next to a short term rental.

The council will consider three options. One from the short term task force. One of the planning commission. Six out of the seven planning commissioners had conflicts of interest and recused themselves. The commission invoked the “rule of necessity” and the commissioners drew straws to determine which of those six who had recused themselves would still decide the issue. The third option is an all-out ban on “non-hosted” short term vacation rentals in R-1 zoned areas of the city. They may select one of those options or any other.

The Paso Robles city council meets at 6:30 Wednesday evening with only the short term rental issue on the agenda.