Short Term Rentals 8.06.2019

After years of public hearings, task force meetings, workshop and discussion, tonight the Paso Robles city council is expected to approve an ordinance which will allow more than 350 short term vacation rentals to continue to operate in the city of Paso Robles. Warren Frace is the community development director. Those are the properties impacted by the zoning ordinance.

Six of seven planning commissioners and two council members recused themselves because of conflicts of interest. Initially, the three member voting council voted unanimously to ban short term rentals in R-1 residential zones. That’s what 28 other California cities like Paso Robles have done. Then, two weeks later, mayor Steve Martin led the council to reverse that decision and to allow all the licensed STR’s to continue operation. That’s after a lot of public testimony.

The council said the number of short term rentals would drop from 200 to 75 through attrition. Meanwhile, those living next to short term rentals tell horror stories. Kathy Bonelli manages dozens of short term rentals. She says the delays by the council are costing owners of STR’s a lot money. Although many owners of short term rentals live out of the area, some host visitors in their homes. The home shares, where the owner lives on the property, generally create far less problems for neighbors. Ultimately, the council voted to allow all licensed STR’s to continue operation.

To make a comparison, Napa allows 40 short term rentals in a city of 80,000. Paso Robles is allowing 384 short term rentals in a town half the size. But it’s not impacting all neighborhoods. On the west side, 13% of the homes are short term rentals. That’s about one in six homes. Carol Janssen tells KPRL she’s disappointed at the council’s lack of leadership. Dan Jones says the flip flop by the mayor and his two remaining council members from banning short term rentals to allowing them to operate was a strange move. He says there’s a lot of money involved.

The council will vote on the ordinance tonight, but it’s likely that if it’s approved, there will be a referendum and the residents will be allowed to choose between keeping neighborhoods quiet and peaceful, or protecting the investments of out-of-town and some local investors in their the short term vacation rentals in Paso Robles.

You can hear the Paso Robles city council meeting live here on KPRL, beginning at 6:30.