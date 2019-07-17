Short Term Rentals in Paso Robles 7.17.2019

Another long emotional meeting for the Paso Robles city council. At least, for three of them. Council members John Hamon and Steve Gregory not taking part in the discussion of short term rentals because of conflicts of interest. Warren Frace outlined the options.

Residents offered lengthy public testimony.

The council’s three participating members voted unanimously to approve the new ordinance, which allows short term rentals throughout the city. That’s despite the fact 28 cities in California have banned STR’s in R-1 zoning.

The ordinance comes back for a second reading in two weeks.