Single Vehicle Fatal Traffic Incident 5.28.2024

Press Release single vehicle fatal TC

Paso Robles police officers received a report of a single vehicle traffic collision on Sunday afternoon at around 4:23 pm.

Officers responded to the report at Charolais road, near the intersection of St. Andrews Circle. A release by the police department says that a motorcycle rider lost control and left the roadway after he collided with a curb. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

His name is being withheld pending notification of family members. The investigation is still ongoing.