Sinkhole in SLO 11.03.2022

A sinkhole opens in San Luis Obispo last night after a water main breaks in a residential neighborhood.

City officials received calls at 4:15 yesterday afternoon about a water main breaking at Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin.

The sinkhole began after a city truck responded to a leak. The truck dropped into the hole about 8 inches by 2 feet. Crews towed the truck out of the hole and crews repaired the water main. Then, they patched up the hole. City officials say that they will fill the hole with asphalt in the next few weeks.

Twelve homes were impacted by the break in the water main, but all of those residents should all have their water restored this morning.