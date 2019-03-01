Skills USA 3.01.2019

Last weekend, Paso Robles high school hosted 40 schools to compete at the regional Skills USA conference.

144 Paso Robles students competed at the conference in contests like basic health care, drafting, woodworking, robotics, and metal arc welding. There are dozens of skills included in the competition. More than 100 Bearcats will advance to the state conference to be held in Ontario, California. The cost to attend the state conference is about $450 per student. Each student is asked to come up with $250 of that. Those who win at the state competition will go back to the national conference in Louisville, Kentucky in June. Students have to come up with $450 for that event.

If you’d like to help out, you can make donations to Skills USA. You’re advised to contact Randy Canaday at Paso Robles high school.