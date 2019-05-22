Skills USA Dinner 5.22.2019

About 100 people turned out for the Paso Robles High School Skills USA Dinner at the Culinary Arts Academy.

County School Superintendent Jim Brescia gave the keynote address, talking about the value of high school students developing skills in a trade which may become a career. Those who qualified from the National Skills USA Competition in Louisville were introduced to those in attendance. The students also served dinner to those in attendance.

Although Skills USA is a state-funded program at Paso Robles High School, Instructor Randy Canaday says, “Our success is dependent on the support and cooperation we get from people working in the trades in Paso Robles. That’s why our Bearcats do so well at state and national competition.”