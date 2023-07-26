SLO City Council Holds Meeting Seeking State Grant 07.26.2023

The San Luis Obispo city council recently authorized city staff and local partners to apply for a California Homekey Grant aimed at funding supportive housing.

The special public meeting took place on Monday, as the application deadline for the grant is July 28th. The city approved staff to apply for an amount not to exceed 22 million dollars. The funds would be used to potentially convert the Motel 6 north site at 1433 Calle Joaquin into supportive housing.

The housing would be available to community members experiencing homelessness and those at risk of becoming homeless, with five of the 75 units set aside for families, and 30 for youth. Licensed clinical social workers would be on-site to help resident obtain the services and support to get back on their feet.

The city will be notified in the fall if the grant is approved. The deadline for project completion and 100% occupancy if the grant is approved will be December 2024.