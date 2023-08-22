SLO Co Child Molestation Suspect Located in Montana 8.22.2023

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office reported on Friday that a local man who was wanted for multiple counts of child molestation was located in Montana.

41-year-old David Paul Wilson is now in custody in the San Luis Obispo county jail. An arrest warrant was issued for Wilson for multiple charges of sexual acts and assault of minors. The sheriff’s office say the abuse likely happened during the span of several years.

Wilson fled the area before the warrant was issued, and was unable to be located. He was taken into custody by the Lewis and Clark county sheriff’s office on July 30th, and was brought back to San Luis Obispo county on August 17th.

The sheriff’s office has thanked the Lewis and Clark county sheriff’s office and the San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office for their assistance in apprehending Wilson.