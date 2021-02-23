SLO Co Corona Update 2.23.2021

Good news on coronavirus in San Luis Obispo county. The number of new cases is down 40% over the past seven days. That compares to a 33% drop across the state of California.

County health officer Penny Borenstein reports 118 new cases over the three day weekend. Nearly 20,000 people have had the virus since they started testing for it last match. Of those who tested positive, 220 have died, which is about one per cent. That does not count those who had the virus and were not tested. Currently eight people with the coronavirus are being treated at local hospitals.

Meanwhile, testing and vaccinations continue at the Paso Robles Event Center. You must make reservations at readyslo.org. Or by calling (805) 543-2444.