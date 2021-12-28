SLO Co Coronavirus Impact 12.28.2021

This week, we’re looking back at the big north county news stories in 2021.

The big one, impacting everyone’s lives, was the state of California’s response to the coronavirus. County health officer Dr. Penny Borenstein told supervisors about hospital capacity and why the governor had put San Luis Obispo county in the same region with southern California. San Luis Obispo county had 505 capacity in local hospitals, while southern California had 0%. Less than ideal.

Paso Robles school board president Chris Arend talked about the impact of closing schools. The teachers union, however, opposed reopening schools, which kept them closed longer in California than in many other states.

Although we continue to hear about vaccinated people coming down with coronavirus, the push toward vaccination continues.