The latest count of new coronavirus cases in the county shows San Luis Obispo again responsible for nearly half of the new cases.

33 reported county wide on Friday.

16 of those were in San Luis Obispo.

Eight in Paso Robles.

One each in Santa Margarita and Templeton.

None reported in Atascadero or Cambria.

We’ll get the weekend count late this afternoon from Dr. Penny Borenstein, the county health officer.