SLO Co Covid Lockdowns 12.07.2020

San Luis Obispo county under the governor’s new mandate to stay at home.

So, what does that emergency brake mean to us? What is supposed to close?

It impacts hair salons, barbershops, bars, wineries, restaurants and retail stores in the north county.

Governor Gavin Newsom says the new stay at home order which goes into effect today, locking down San Luis Obispo county is in response to an increase in coronavirus maxing out ICU’s in southern California.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham calls the governor’s move a joke. He says only 2% of our county’s ICU beds are occupied. He says it’s unfair to lump San Luis Obispo county together with LA and Riverside counties. More on that in a moment.