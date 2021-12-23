SLO Co Covid Report 12.23.2021

The San Luis Obispo county health department reports 199 new infections of the coronavirus over the past four days. One person with covid died. They say he or she was between the ages of 50 and 64. The health officer does not say if he or she suffered from other health issues.

16 people with covid are being treated at local hospitals, but the health department does not say if they are being treated for other ailments.

The county health department is administering vaccines and boosters on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis, Paso Robles and Grover Beach. The Paso Robles clinic is at the vacant train station. It’s open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8-5. They close for lunch during the noon hour. Saturday, they are open only for vaccines from 8:30 to 4:00, but they won’t be open Christmas day.

For more information, go to: recoverslo.org.