SLO Co Covid Update 01.17.2022

The county health department reports the number of new daily covid cases is up. The health department reports three people with covid died, although they don’t describe other medical issues those three people suffered with which may have caused their death.

They report that two fatalities were people between the ages of 65 and 85. The other was between 50 and 64. When they provided the ages of those with covid who died in San Luis Obispo county, the average was over the age of 85.

The health department does not describe their other ailments. Currently 51 people with covid are now hospitalized in the county, although the health department does not say what other ailments or health issues those hospitalized people are suffering from during their hospitalization.