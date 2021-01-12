SLO Co Covid Update 1.12.2021

San Luis Obispo county reports another plethora of Covid-19 cases. 844 new cases reported yesterday. Since they started testing in mid March, 13,000 county residents tested positive.

The county health department reported an additional 10 deaths among people with coronavirus. Their ages ranged from 70-100. So far, 111 people in the county have died from the coronavirus. The average age is over 85.

25 ICU beds in the county were available as of Monday. That’s slightly below 50% of the inventory. Eleven patients are hospitalized in ICU’s due to the coronavirus. Eight in the county, three at out-of-the area hospitals, including Marion Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.