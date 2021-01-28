SLO Co Covid Update 1.28.2021

The county releasing figures yesterday on the coronavirus in San Luis Obispo county.

Health officials say 194 people tested positive for the coronavirus. In total about 17 thousand have tested positive since last March. That’s fewer than 10% of the county population.

Health officials also report three more deaths of people with corona-virus. They were all age 70-90. The health department providing no other information.

Recent national statistics indicate that the most vulnerable people in the population are people who are smokers and people who are obese. They have the greatest difficulty with the virus.

Meanwhile, San Luis Obispo county remains in the governor’s purple tier.