SLO Co Covid Update 10.20.2020

San Luis Obispo county reports another 64 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend.

28 were in Paso Robles.

7 in San Miguel.

2 in Templeton

One in Creston.

That number pushes San Luis Obispo county over the 4,000 case mark. That’s out of a population of 285 thousand people. So, 1.4% of the people in our county have tested positive for the coronavirus. Most had mild symptoms. 32 have died, the average age over 85.

So, of those who tested positive for Covid-19, zero point eight per cent have died.

As of October 13th, San Luis Obispo county remained in governor Gavin Newsom’s red tier for a fourth consecutive week.

For more information, visit readyslo.org.