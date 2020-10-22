SLO Co Covid Update 10.22.2020

The coronavirus spreads to 12 new victims in San Luis Obsipo county. The county remains in governor Gavin Newsom’s red tier for the fifth consecutive week.

Currently two people are hospitalized. None in intensive care.

Since mid-March of this year, 32 people have died in the county with the coronavirus. The average age of the victims is over 85.

That’s just over one death per week in San Luis Obispo county.

The health department is not providing statistics, but health officials say far more people have died from cancer, heart disease and diabetes because they were unable to get medical treatment because of the government imposed shut down.