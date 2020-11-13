SLO Co Covid Update 11.13.2020

The numbers for victims of the coronavirus are up in San Luis Obispo county and across the nation. Health officials predicted this surge early last summer. When the cold weather hits, it happens. But many of the Covid cases in our county are students at Cal Poly. Yesterday, between 20 and 27 students were isolating in San Luis Obispo hotels after testing positive.

The Tribune reports that Cal Poly is paying their motel bills. About $870 per student for a two week stay. The total is around $20,000, so far.

The students are staying at the Lamplighter on Monterey street. A college experience they will be talking about for years.

County health officials are saying that the increase in Covid cases in the county may push the county from the red tier back up to the purple tier. That means businesses like restaurants, gyms, fitness centers and museums would once again return to outdoor operation.

That means some places will close.

County public health officer Dr. Penny Borenstein says, “By now I’m sure that it’s not news to anyone that we are collectively going in the wrong direction with Covid-19. We are seeing a dramatic rise in cases.”

On Wednesday, the county sent an adjudication form to the state, requesting that governor Newsom and his staff delay the return to the most restrict tier.

Dr. Borenstien says the cases manifesting are less severe requiring minimal hospitalizations and more people testing positive showing no symptoms.

We’ll find out how that goes next Tuesday.