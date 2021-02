San Luis Obispo appears to be the hot bed for coronavirus in San Luis Obispo county.

The county health department reporting 62 new cases in San Luis.

24 in Paso Robles

11 in Atascadero

3 in San Miguel

2 in Templeton

One at Atascadero State Hospital

One in Cambria

And one in Shandon

Nine deaths reported, although they are not reporting their ages. We know that until they stopped reporting, the average age of death of people with Covid-19 was over 85.