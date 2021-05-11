SLO Co Covid Update 5.11.2021

The county health department reports only 11 new coronavirus cases over the weekend. Four on Saturday, three on Sunday and four on Monday. No additional deaths reported.

The county public health department is going to close its mass covid-19 vaccination clinics on June 4th. That includes the clinic at the Paso Robles Event Center. The clinics have been staffed by workers from all over the country, brought in by the federal government to test and vaccinate local citizens.

For more information, to get tested or get a vaccination, go to recoverslo.org.