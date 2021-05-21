SLO Co. Covid Update 5.21.2021

The county health department reports only 12 new cases of coronavirus yesterday. Only one in San Luis Obispo, which has been the trouble spot for new cases of coronavirus.

Yesterday, there were 2 new cases in Paso Robles, two in Atascadero, four in Templeton and one in San Miguel.

No new deaths reported.

We learn today that 78% of those who were hospitalized or died from covid-19 suffered from obesity.

The virus exacerbating other health issues like heart disease or diabetes, related to obesity.

If you would like to get tested or make an appointment to get a vaccine, visit emergencyslo.org.