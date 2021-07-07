SLO Co Covid Update 7.07.2021

The county health department out with its weekly report on covid cases. Over the past week, 36 new cases of covid-19 reported in the county.

Nine in Atascadero.

Six in San Luis Obispo.

Only two in Paso Robles.

Just three in Templeton for the week.

Cal Poly stopped its testing program which may impact the data. The university has not released new case totals for the week ending yesterday.

The death count stands at 261. That’s in a county with 285,000 people.

The last time they reported the average age of the fatalities, it was over the age of 75. And that’s people with coronavirus, although they may have died because of other health issues. They’re still listed as coronavirus fatalities, like the motorcyclist in the Bay Area who was killed in a traffic accident, but because he tested positive for coronavirus, that was listed as his cause of death.