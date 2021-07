The San Luis Obispo county health department reports 129 new covid cases this past week in the county.

Paso Robles with 23.

Atascadero with 20.

Templeton with 7.

San Miguel with four.

San Luis Obispo had 20.

Arroyo Grande 17.

No new deaths reported.

So far in the county with 285 thousand people, 264 people with coronavirus have died. The average age of the fatalities last reported at over the age of 85.