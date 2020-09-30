SLO Co Covid Update 9.30.2020

Yesterday, the county reports 15 new cases of the coronavirus.

Two additional deaths also reported.

One who died was in their 90’s.

The other was in their 60’s.

Each had underlying medical conditions.

That brings the total Covid-19 death count in San Luis Obispo county since March to 31 people. That’s out of 285,000 population.

The average age of the fatalities is over 85.

Meanwhile, San Luis Obispo remains in governor Gavin Newsom’s red tier for a second week. All tier assignments are updated on Tuesday.