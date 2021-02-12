SLO Co Covid & Vaccine Update 2.12.2021

The county health department reports 61 new cases of the corona-virus, and three more deaths. They do not give the age of those people with Covid who died.

The last two deaths, that were reported on Wednesday, were people with Covid who were over the age of 85.

Dr. Penny Borenstine says the county may be able to move back to the red tier next week.

That would mean local restaurants, museums, zoos, movie theaters and gyms could operate indoors. That’s based on positive and case rate. The county’s positive rate was 4.5%. 19.3 new cases per day per 100,000 people.

VACCINES 2.12.21

The county health department will begin vaccinating people 65 and older soon. That would affect more than 38 thousand residents.

People over the age of 65 may now start reserving appointments to get their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Because of the low number of doses, the vaccine clinic at the Paso Robles Event Center is closed, but it may reopen next week.