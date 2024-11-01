SLO Co Encourages Residents to Dispose of Leaves to Keep Drains Clear 11.01.2024

Residents are encouraged to do their part in keeping storm drains and streets clean and clear by disposing of yard waste properly in green wastes, county public works says.

A release on the county’s website says piles of leaves blown into the street has the potential to clog storm drains, which can cause pooling water and road damage. Sweepers that go through the streets are intended to collect incidental debris, sediment, and litter spread, said Mike Tabares, roads maintenance manager from the public works department.

Large amount of leaves can clog the sweepers and reduce their efficiency. Public works says leaves and yard debris must be blown within yards, and properly disposed of into green waste bins.

The county also says a leaves & storm drains outreach effort will go through April 2025, which will include public education on street sweeping and the impact of improper leaf disposal.