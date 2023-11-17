SLO Co Friday Night Live Hosting 5k Reindeer Run 11.17.2023

11-15-23 Reindeer Run Press Release 2023 (1)

San Luis Obispo County Friday Night Live is inviting all community members to participate in this year’s Reindeer Run 5k.

The event will take place on December 9th from 9 am to 11 am at Mitchell park in San Luis Obispo. Tickets for the event are 25 dollars per person looking to run, and 30 dollars on the day of the race. Anyone looking not to run, but still wishing to join for breakfast, is just 5 dollars. Proceeds will go to the Friday Night Live’s senior scholarship funding.

San Luis Obispo Friday Night Live is a youth development and substance abuse prevention program, encouraging youth to be active leaders in their communities to promote wellness and healthy lifestyles.

All registrations for the run include a Reindeer Run T-shirt, running bib, and breakfast. Registration can be done online until December 8th at: slofnl.com.