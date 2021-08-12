SLO Co Pulls Out of IWMA 8.12.2021

While most of the north county was focused on mask wearing at local schools, and the debate over critical race theory in Paso Robles, the San Luis Obispo county supervisors quietly pulled out of the Integrated Waste Management Authority. The discussion began with members of the public, attorney Stewart Jenkins tells the board of supervisors.

Supervisor Lynn Compton made a lengthy speech about all the improprieties committed by staff members of the IWMA. Supervisor John Peshong about the corruption, the theft of money and the regulation on Styrofoam. Use Styrofoam, go to jail!

Supervisors Dawn Ortiz-Legg and Bruce Gibson defended the IWMA and argued to keep the county involved in the joint powers agreement. Bruce Gibson says, the debate is all about Styrofoam, not the corruption.

Again the vote decided the issue. The board voting 3-2.

Thus, the San Luis Obispo county board of supervisors pulls out of the Integrated Waste Management Agency.

The investigation in the corruption of that agency continues.