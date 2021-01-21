SLO Co Vaccine Reservations 1.21.2021

Earlier this week, we were told if you want to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, and you’re 75 and older, today, Thursday, is the day to make a reservation to get one next week.

But on the website, it says no vaccinations are available for next week.

Paso Robles fire battalion chief Randy Harris tells us the vaccination effort in San Luis Obispo county has faced challenges. The biggest challenge is a shortage of the vaccine.

If you’re over 75, you may try to get a reservation for a vaccine at the mid state fairgrounds next week by visiting the county website: www.readyslo.org. But we’re told they’re not taking reservations. You may call them at (805)543-2444.