SLO County Ballot Processing Continues 06.16.2022

An update on the election.

The county clerk’s office is processing ballots again today, preparing them to be counted tomorrow. The processing includes unfolding the ballots and getting them prepared to enter into the Dominion computer.

In the north county’s second district race, the 6,000 ballots counted Monday show a downward trend in incumbent supervisor Bruce Gibson’s lead in the second district race. His lead dropped from over 53% to 52.55 per cent.

The trend indicates his percentage lead may slide beneath 50% which would mandate a general election. One political analyst is projecting that Gibson will finish with 45% of the vote. It’s a sizeable margin over the other candidates, but it would not be enough to elect him outright in the primary. For second place, Dr. Bruce Jones has a slight lead over Geof Auslen. Jones leading Auslen by only 58 votes at last count.

36,000 ballots remain to be counted, and many of those were turned in at the eleventh hour by conservatives.

The vote counting resumes tomorrow at the county clerk’s office.