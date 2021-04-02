SLO County Covid Update 4.02.2021

The county health department reports only 17 cases of coronavirus yesterday.

The city of San Luis Obispo continues to be the trouble spot. San Luis had 8 cases, nearly half the total number. Paso Robles 4, Atascadero one, and Templeton one.

No new deaths reported.

So far 256 people with covid have died in San Luis Obispo county. Most of them over the age of 85. Only eight fatalities were under the age of 65. But we don’t know what other health issues they faced when they died. The county health department not releasing that information.