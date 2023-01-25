SLO County DRC 01.25.2023

The San Luis Obispo county Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Veterans Memorial Building on Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

Rachel Dion is the executive director of the DRC. She says the intent is to create a one-stop disaster center.

So, FEMA is there to answer questions and provide support. If you lost your driver’s license in floodwaters, the DMV is there to help you get a new license. The SBA is on hand to make loans to people who suffered damage.

Again, it’s located at the Veterans Memorial Building in San Luis Obispo, and it’s open seven days a week.