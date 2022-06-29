SLO County Election Update 06.29.2022

The county election counted all but 2-thousand 845 ballots. That’s all the votes remaining to be counted…2,845 ballots in the entire county.

In the second district, supervisor Bruce Gibson still leads, but his share drops under 48%. To be exact…..47.85%. It means Gibson will face a run-off in the general election.

In the race for second place in the second district. Dr. Bruce Jones gains another 30 votes in his lead over Geof Auslen. He now leads by 256 votes. There are about 600 left to count in the second district.

Retired Marine Colonel John Whitford gained another 70 votes on Geof Auslen as yesterday’s ballots were counted. Whitford now trails Auslen by only 239 votes.

The results show that in the south county Jimmy Paulding is the likely winner in the 4th district, replacing Lynn Compton as supervisor. Compton made a run at the end, but Paulding has about 52% of the vote, so it’s mathematically almost impossible for Compton to catch him.

County-wide there are still 2,845 votes to be counted.