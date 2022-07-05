SLO County Election Update 07.05.2022

Late last week, we learn the unofficial final results of the recent primary election. The race which came down to the wire, the second district supervisors race with incumbent Bruce Gibson failing to get enough votes to win in the primary. He ended up with 47.63% of the vote. He needed one over 50% to close it out in the primary.

It means Gibson faces a run-off in the general election with the second place vote getter, Dr. Bruce Jones of Templeton.

Dr. Jones finished with 19% of the vote. As the final votes were counted, he pulled away from Geof Auslen who garnered 17.36 % of the vote. John Whitworth narrowed the gap on Auslen, finishing with 16%.

The second district still baffles some voters. It used to cover only the coast, but redistricting brought parts of the north county into the second district.

That’s Dr. Bruce Jones, who previously served as chair of the Templeton Area Advisory Group, working with county officials on local land use issues. Dr. Jones is a retired orthopedic surgeon who retired to the north county to be near his family. He talks with KPRL about the difference between himself and the incumbent supervisor Bruce Gibson. Dr. Bruce jones will be facing supervisor Bruce Gibson in the general election in November.

Incidentally, Geof Auslen was a no-show at the parade in Templeton yesterday. Bruce Gibson did not take part either.

It’s more likely that if he took part in a parade, he would have been in the Cayucos parade, because that’s where he lives.