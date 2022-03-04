SLO County Has Highest Gas Prices in Nation 03.04.2022

California’s average price for a regular gallon of gas went up eight cents in just one day, reaching a record of $4.94 on Thursday.

According to AAA, San Luis Obispo County is not only seeing the highest prices in the state but also in the nation.

On Thursday, the average price for a regular gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County is $5.11, up eight cents from the day before.

The one-day increase is even larger in Santa Barbara County with a regular gallon of gas costing $4.93, an increase of nine cents since Wednesday.

Records are being broken across the board, with diesel gas breaking its first price record in California since 2008.

According to AAA, the average price for diesel in California is $5.18. That price beats the 2008 record of $5.11 for diesel.

Diesel in San Luis Obispo County is $5.39. In Santa Barbara County diesel is $5.22.