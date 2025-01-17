SLO County Jail Reaches Settlement Agreement With US DOJ 1.17.2025

News – Article – SLO Sheriff DOJ Response

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office has reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding allegations in their 2021 findings report.

The 2021 report said the jail violated the 8th and 14th amendment rights of its inmates, and failed to provide some inmates with adequate medical and healthcare under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The department of justice conducted this investigation following the death of Andrew Holland, an inmate who died of a blood clot after being tied to a restraint chair for 46 hours.

A release by the sheriff’s office says they have taken steps to improve conditions for the jail since then, later being recognized as an innovator county in mental health services, and being recognized for its behavioral health and incentive program.