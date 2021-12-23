SLO County Redistricting 12.23.2021

County supervisors will not meet again until the new year. Before the December 15th deadline, the supervisors approved a redistricting plan which COLAB’s Mike Brown says looks good, but there’s a group in San Luis Obispo which has formed to challenge the supervisor’s decision in court.

So they’re raising money for the law suit against the county. Do they have a case against the supervisors decision? Mike Brown of COLAB says he thinks it will be a challenging court case for the plaintiffs.

Brown is also concerned about statewide redistricting. He says critics believe more districts are more solid for democrats. For instance, our assembly district is moving north to exclude northern Santa Barbara county, which is conservative, to include Monterey county to the Santa Cruz county line. It means the district held by assemblyman Jordan Cunningham will have a majority of democrats, and it’s likely our only representative in the state assembly will be from Monterey county. We’ll likely be represented by a state senator and an assemblyman from Monterey county.

In congress, we may be represented by congressman Jimmy Panetta, also from Monterey county.

San Luis Obispo county may be like a colony of Monterey county. We’ll see our elected officials just before each election.