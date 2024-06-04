SLO County Releases Full Point-In-Time Count Report 6.04.2024

The county’s homeless services division has released the official, full report for the point-in-time count.

The report is a bi-annual census of people experiencing homelessness in the county. The homeless services division says that the county is seeing a 19% reduction in local homelessness on a single night since 2022. The overall homeless population in the county has dropped from 1,448 individuals to 1,171.

Other key findings include a 28% increase in sheltering capacity, a significant increase in the number of homeless individuals interviewed for this count, 75% of respondents indicating they have lived in San Luis Obispo county for at least five years, and 72% of the population are between the ages of 35 and 54 years old.

A full copy of the report can be found on the county’s website.